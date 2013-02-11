Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
DCB852/10
Tjusningen med ljud
Elegant Philips Micro Hi-Fi-ljudsystem. Upplev klar och störningsfri DAB+-radio med full kontroll via den kostnadsfria DigitalRadio-appen och fylliga bilder via RadioVIS. Spela CD-skivor och bärbara enheter via USB eller MP3-Link.
Docka för iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Med digital ljudkontroll får du ett urval förinställningar – Jazz, Rock, Pop och Classic – som du kan använda till att optimera frekvensomfånget för olika musikstilar. För varje läge används grafisk frekvenskorrigering för att automatiskt justera ljudbalansen och förstärka de viktigaste ljudfrekvenserna i den valda musikstilen. Med digital ljudkontroll får du enkelt ut mesta möjliga av musiken genom att finjustera ljudbalansen så att den passar för den musik du spelar.
Ställ in extra radiokanaler med RadioVIS – en kraftfull funktion från RadioDNS, en organisation som länkar DAB-stationer till Internet. Med RadioVIS blir radio en mer omfattande upplevelse med realtidsinnehåll på Internet. Den anger hur webbinformation läggs till i radiofunktionen, ger dig DAB-sändningar åtföljda av livfulla bildspel med nyheter, trafikuppdateringar, reklam och mer, för mer omfattande information från radiostationerna. För att njuta av RadioVis går du till Apple App Store och hämta den kostnadsfria Philips DigitalRadio-appen. Med appen får du full kontroll över alla DAB+- och FM-radiokanaler.
3.5
av 5
6
Recensioner
moley
11/02/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect for what i we wanted
wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system
Zorric
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect
Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system
Oz123
02/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control
Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system
Musik med Digital Right Management kan inte användas.