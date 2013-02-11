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Utgått

Mikromusiksystem

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Recensioner

Tjusningen med ljud

Elegant Philips Micro Hi-Fi-ljudsystem. Upplev klar och störningsfri DAB+-radio med full kontroll via den kostnadsfria DigitalRadio-appen och fylliga bilder via RadioVIS. Spela CD-skivor och bärbara enheter via USB eller MP3-Link.

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Besatt av ljud

Tjusningen med ljud

  • Docka för iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Total uteffekt på 30 W RMS

Total uteffekt på 30 W RMS

Digital ljudkontroll för optimerade musikstilsinställningar

Digital ljudkontroll för optimerade musikstilsinställningar

Med digital ljudkontroll får du ett urval förinställningar – Jazz, Rock, Pop och Classic – som du kan använda till att optimera frekvensomfånget för olika musikstilar. För varje läge används grafisk frekvenskorrigering för att automatiskt justera ljudbalansen och förstärka de viktigaste ljudfrekvenserna i den valda musikstilen. Med digital ljudkontroll får du enkelt ut mesta möjliga av musiken genom att finjustera ljudbalansen så att den passar för den musik du spelar.

Kostnadsfri DigitalRadio-app med RadioVIS och styrning av DAB+/FM

Ställ in extra radiokanaler med RadioVIS – en kraftfull funktion från RadioDNS, en organisation som länkar DAB-stationer till Internet. Med RadioVIS blir radio en mer omfattande upplevelse med realtidsinnehåll på Internet. Den anger hur webbinformation läggs till i radiofunktionen, ger dig DAB-sändningar åtföljda av livfulla bildspel med nyheter, trafikuppdateringar, reklam och mer, för mer omfattande information från radiostationerna. För att njuta av RadioVis går du till Apple App Store och hämta den kostnadsfria Philips DigitalRadio-appen. Med appen får du full kontroll över alla DAB+- och FM-radiokanaler.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

3.5

av 5

6

Recensioner

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DCB852 Micro music system

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Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Musik med Digital Right Management kan inte användas.