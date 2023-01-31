Our team found the ability to access the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system via the internet to be efficient and agile. Our current ultrasound reporting system, as well as others on the market, often require use of a “client” to access a workstation, which then allows the user to log on to the ultrasound reporting software. Being able to reach Philips FetView from any compatible device with internet access truly improves the usability and accessibility of important clinical ultrasound data. Once logged on to FetView, the user interface is clear, concise and intuitive. With a brief introduction to the functionality of the system, this physician-user easily began creating, editing, reviewing and finalizing ultrasound reports. All evaluators stated the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system helped improve their clinical ultrasound reporting as compared to experience with other systems.