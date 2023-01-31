Söktermer

Ownership or usage? How to make the best decisions when financing medical technologies

By Philips ∙ August 2023 ∙ 2 min read

Services

Hospital operations

Financing services

In an increasingly high-tech world, healthcare providers need to procure the most advanced medical technologies to stay competitive and provide quality patient care. As providers invest in innovative technologies, medical equipment and infrastructures, they must carefully consider their financing options. In an environment of constrained budgets for capital investments, choosing how to finance new technology can be as important as choosing the technology itself.

At a glance

  • What to look for when choosing a healthcare financing partner 
  • The pros and cons of financing through ownership and usage
  • Financial models that maximize equipment lifecycle value 
  • What Philips Capital offers as a financing provider

Clinician and hospital administrator discussing ownership or usage financing options

Whether a provider is looking to finance to own or use its next MR, ultrasound fleet or telehealth solution, finding the right financing partner is crucial, in order to attain a longer-term strategic partnership to improve investment value and return. 

Today, financing mechanisms have evolved towards consumption, capacity, usage-based and risk-sharing models. However, the finance decision to own or use medical equipment usually depends on the financing structure, capital position and business strategy of the healthcare provider. There are pros and cons for both options.

How to weigh up ownership versus usage financing options

Usage-based: Financing through vendor leasing or healthcare-as-a-service models
New financing structures and healthcare-as-a-service models offer flexibility, cost efficiencies and improve sustainability in today’s dynamic healthcare environment

Pros include:

 
  • Make things simpler: Rely on the equipment supplier to ensure high operational uptimes.Maximizing cash flows: Structure financing contracts to optimize operational cash flow and budget requirements.
  • Maintaining capital reserves: Minimize capital outlay on investment and down-payment needed to acquire complex technologies and lab/room preparation.
  • Managing and reducing equipment maintenance costs: Bundle maintenance fees and repairs in the usage contract making costs and downtime predictable and plannable.
  • Integrating multi-vendor systems: Include third-party products and solutions in the overall financing structures to simplify payment plans and optimize efficiencies.
  • Staying competitive: Replace medical equipment after five to eight years with next-generation systems on a new contract or upgrade the original equipment within existing agreements.
  • Having right-to-own equipment: Take ownership of equipment at end of financing contract through flexible end-of-term options. 
  • Making healthcare more sustainable: Maximize the lifetime value of technology through management and maintenance programs and leave recycling and disposal activities to the financing partner.
  • Leverage flexibility: Structure financing contracts to provide more lifecycle options and opt to include services.

Cons include:

  • Usage costs may exceed direct cash purchase cost: Continued lease or usage-based payments may exceed the cost of a direct cash purchase since usage costs are split over the long-term, although this can be addressed by leveraging end-of-term options

New financing structures and healthcare-as-a-service models offer flexibility, cost efficiencies and improve sustainability in today’s dynamic healthcare environment.

Ownership-based: Financing with a loan or extended payment terms from vendor, bank or other credit institution

Pros include:

 

  • Reduce costs for technologies with a long lifecycle: Keep using equipment that has exceptionally long-life expectancy once the loan is fully repaid. 
  • Full latitude to adapt or adjust equipment: Modify equipment without seeking external approval from financing institutions or banks. 
  • Ownership = equity: Add another high-value asset to business equity once the loan is fully paid off.

Cons include:

 

  • Pay higher upfront costs: Lenders may require a down-payment for high-tech equipment, depleting capital reserves. 
  • Risk of high repair costs: There is potential for increased maintenance costs and revenue disruption on equipment without a warranty guarantee. 
  • Risk of equipment obsolescence: Equipment may be outdated by the time the loan is fully repaid or have a very low resale value.

Hospital administrators meet to discuss financing models such as healthcare-as-a-service

Which financing structures maximize equipment lifetime value?

There are many innovative financing structures that solve a broad range of healthcare procurement issues, from hospitals requiring frequent equipment upgrades to practitioners setting up or expanding their facilities, and for all care providers facing capital constraints.

Strategic partnerships enable equipment suppliers and healthcare providers to share responsibility for planning and managing the complexity of medical technologies based on current and future needs. Similar to leasing models, they combine equipment, devices, maintenance and services into a flexible offering with transparent financing terms and conditions.

Benefits of usage-based financing models for healthcare providers

New financing structures and healthcare-as-a-service models offer flexibility, cost efficiencies and improve sustainability in today’s dynamic healthcare environment.Financing contracts can be structured to provide more lifecycle options, such as equipment upgrades, capacity management, preventative maintenance, and additional services to best serve the needs of care providers and ultimately, patients.

The lifetime value of financed technology is maximized by sustainable management and maintenance programs integrated into financing solutions, including cost-effective upgrades or replacements and end of contract trade-ins, extending the lifecycle of the equipment.

As the equipment supplier owns the equipment, payments are simply linked to usage or service-level performance indicators, and the equipment supplier also ensures high operational uptimes for the care facility.

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.