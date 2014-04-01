Startsida
Insights and success stories in  healthcare transformation

    The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

    Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.

    77% reduced downtime in the central OR

    Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize their OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.

    Transformation: It’s the implementation that matters

    Dr. Patrick Heiler shares why the implementation phase in healthcare transformation projects is important.

    Watch the webinar where imaging experts from Phoenix shared their initial experience with the digital PET/CT scanner & the Ambient Experience

    57% decrease of admission freezes for Chest Pain Center

    Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.

    Key elements for a successful eHealth strategy

    Egil Nilsen shares his insights on the importance of eHealth, the barriers health systems currently face and key elements to consider when developing a successful eHealth strategy.

    Design of a radiology department

    University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.

    Blueprint of the ideal ED layout

    What is the ideal layout for an emergency department? Read the outcomes of a round-table session with experienced doctors and nurses addressing this question.

    Checklist for the ideal ED

    A checklist covering the most important items for an initial assessment, to work towards your ideal emergency department.

    Restructured ICU bed planning process

    Krankenhaus Düren engaged Philips to help improve their ICU bed management, by gathering insights and identifying areas for improvement to make better use of their ICU bed capacity.

    Enhancing radiology care at Children’s Omaha

    Our design consultants helped plan an optimized pediatric radiology environment to enhance the patient, family, and staff experience.

    Quick Scan unlocks insights for cath lab department

    Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.

    Satisfaction with Ambient Experience leads Dutch hospital to invest in more

    When the Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis (Jeroen Bosch Hospital) underwent further renovation in 2018, the number of radiography rooms with Ambient Experience was expanded.

    Engaging staff helps improve imaging services

    Wye Valley NHS Trust engaged Philips to help improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services. Philips consultants delivered a foundational level training course to imaging staff and a focused improvement project to the MR group. The Trust expects to improve workflow and increase productivity by 5-10% per year.

    Enhancing patient and staff experience in CT

    Looking towards a future of less patient stress and smoother communication in medical care

    Blueprint of the ideal emergency department

    Outcomes of a round-table session with physicians and nurses hosted by Philips Healthcare Consultants, addressing the question: “How can an emergency department be set up to handle an increase in patient intake?”

    Cardiac careflow optimization

    Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facility

    47% improvement in triage speed in the ED

    The Flevoziekenhuis hospital asked the Philips consulting team to help optimize the Emergency Department processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times.

    The Ambient Experience Dutch Masters Theme

    Using the power of art and music to improve MRI experiences

    Human aspects of performance improvement

    Dr Peadar O’Mórdha explains how we can improve healthcare performance by creating an environment that supports and motivates careers.

    Design thinking for patient-centered processes

    Dr. Patrick Heiler talks about optimizing profitability, process quality as well as patient and staff satisfaction.

    Patient and staff satisfaction significantly improved with comforting ED suite

    Philips healthcare consulting experts used design thinking in healthcare for improving patient experience in the emergency department at Aalborg University Hospital

    Realizing productivity gains in MRI

    Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI procedures

    87.5% reduced ED arrival-to-triage

    Improved ED performance with process improvement consulting and a performance dashboard at McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital.

    Improving the psychatric care environment

    Västerbotten County Council and Philips have formed a novel public-private collaboration with the purpose of creating an effective and innovative psychiatric care environment.

    32% reduction in non-actionable alarms

    Our team helped AU Health reduce non-actionable alarms by 32% in 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.

    Improved Net Promoter Scores for a radiography department

    The Philips team used design thinking in healthcare to create a peaceful and pleasant environment at the Jeroen Bosch hospital. Studies showed a 29% and 45% patient satisfaction increase.

    Consolidating two hospitals into one campus

    The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect’s plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.

    84% ED arrival-to-triage improvement

    Improved ED and inpatient performance for 477% increased patient satisfaction at Winchester Medical Center.

    $3.3m savings with improved care facilitation

    Improved care facilitation, reduced LOS, and a savings of $3.3m over 7 months at AU Health.

    Spatial design of an emergency department

    Spatial design review of an ED leads to a new design with better access to daylight and reduced walking distance for staff.

    Reducing patient stress to improve MR imaging

    Lahey Hospital outpatient center realized better patient experience with Ambient Experience In-bore Connect due to its breathold guidance and time duration features.

    Patient satisfaction increased to 100%

    Philips and Broward Health worked together to understand the clinical, functional and emotional needs of cancer patients. We delivered process and optimization recommendations, and a complete spatial redesign.

    Creating a more relaxing oncology environment

    Sparks Medical Center transformed the PET/CT experience with Ambient Experience.

    $1.1m savings with new bed management program

    Reduced LOS and bed request cycles achieve $1.1m savings with the new bed management program at AU Health.

    Patient volume increased with 23%

    By helping to design a new pediatric emergency department, Philips Consulting helped to increase patient volume at Florida Hospital for children.

    NPS scores doubled to 84%

    Philips strategic healthcare consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery at GenesisCare, Australia.

    Improved ED ultrasound throughput

    Philips helped increase ultrasound operational efficiency in the ED at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

    Improved CT workflow and patient throughput

    Analytics modeling provides data-driven proposal to increase patient throughput at Lowell General

    Net Promoter Score of 78 at children's hospital Cardiff

    The new pediatric radiology department at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales improved the patient and staff experience with Ambient Experience, resulting in high net promoter score

    Creating a clinical services plan

    Philips helped AU Health develop a Strategic Growth Plan and support the move to become a fee-for-value provider.

    70 improvement opportunities identified

    Philips helped AU Health prioritize quality and performance improvement for increased throughput.

    A focus on clinical growth at AU Health

    Collaboration to support clinical growth, increase throughput, and improve performance at AU Health.

    Establishing patient-centered care

    Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.

    Improving the MR workflow processes

    Reduced exam delays and improved workflow at a large, academic hospital network.

    Partnering to transform the patient experience

    Partnering with WMCHealth to improve operational performance and the patient experience.

    People-centered care for proton therapy patients

    How MedAustron Ion Beam Center and Philips Healthcare Experience Solutions collaborated in approving the oncology patient experience.

    Careflow provides insight into stroke care

    Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden, engaged Philips consulting team to find insights to improve stroke care.

    Ways to fundamentally improve stroke care

    Debbie Slye discusses ways to improve stroke care across the clinical pathway.

    70% reduction in MRI rescans

    Herlev Gentofte University Hospital data shows a 70% reduction in the number of interrupted exams for the ingenia 3.0T scanner with Ambient Experience and the in-bore Solution.

    Higher throughput and improved patient experience

    Philips assisted the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide with the implementation of an all emcompassing Ambient Experience in their MRI suite.

    Patient experience firmly at the center of its ethics

    At Farah Medical Campus, Philips delivered Ambient Experience for the radiology, cardiology and the nuclear medicine departments, contributing to a better patient, family and staff experience.

    Enhanced patient and family centered care

    Implementation of Ambient Experience at Astrid Lindgren Children’s Hospital, led to positive feedback from patients, families and staff.

    Redesigned care management for population health

    A collaboration with AMITA Health to develop and implement a care management program across this multi-hospital health system enterprise.

    Strategic, clinical and planning support

    Philips helped a private healthcare investor develop a strategic and clinical plan for renovating an old heathcare facility.

    Optimizing oncology care pathways

    Our Philips consultants supported University Medical Center Utrecht in improving their time-to-treatment for oncology patients.

    Performance improvements for ultrasound Services

    Our team of consulting experts helped Rijnstate Ultrasound Services increase capacity and competitiveness through performance improvements.

    New hospital build - strategic planning

    Philips supported Inrusinvest to deliver quality healthcare services in Siberia, Russia.

    Effective healthcare partnership strategies

    Egil Nilson describes how to forge successful healthcare partnerships based on dialogue.

    Higher satisfaction rates for maternity and NICU

    Philips consultants supported clinical transformation to a family centered care environment at the Maxima Medical Center.

    Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

    Watch how an Advanced Vascular Imaging suite combined with Ambient Experience enhances patient comfort and efficient clinical procedures

    A reduced need for sedation and re-scans

    Watch how Robert Debré Hospital helps provide a more pleasant and soothing scan for their patients with Philips MRI In-Bore experience

*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

I understand

