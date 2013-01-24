Startsida
Philips – klicka här för att gå till startsidan

Söktermer

Customer story

‹ Healthcare consulting

Improved ED performance at McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital

Contact us
Download case study (PDF)

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Vad betyder det här?

Performance improvement consulting and an analytics dashboard help improve ED operations

McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital (MHCH) asked Philips to help implement performance improvement initiatives to improve processes and throughput. A comprehensive performance improvement engagement helped MHCH prioritize and implement new processes, conduct staff education programs, and develop initiatives to increase staff accountability. An ED performance dashboard provided an on-demand view of daily operational performance to support data-based decisions and track the impact of implemented changes.

 

As a result of the implemented changes based on Philips recommendations, McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital was able to significantly improve their performance metrics:
Reduced arrival to triage
Reduced arrival to provider
Reduced arrival to provider

A data-based approach with hands-on implementation


ED Performance Improvement

 

Philips consultants completed a comprehensive ED performance improvement (PI) assessment including data analytics, onsite observations, staff and leadership interviews, and identification of opportunities for process change.
 

Prioritized recommendations to address inconsistent practices and processes as well as gaps in staff education and leadership development were agreed. An ED performance dashboard was created which helped the consultants drill-down to the root-causes of walkouts and other performance issues by hour, day, and month.

 

The consultants helped MHCH implement changes of the following to improve ED performance:

 

  • Revised triage processes
  • Implemented split-flow processes
  • Established new patient experience standards
  • Enhanced charge nurse role
  • Revised performance expectations
  • Initiated novice nurse training

 

The impact of these changes was measured via the dashboard and additional modifications were made to the intake process and staff scheduling.

TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboard

 

As the PI project progressed, Philips solution analytics consultants began developing an online ED performance dashboard. The goal was to provide an at-a-glance view of daily operational performance, support data-based and sustainable changes, identify areas of concern for further process change, and measure results.
 

The TransformAnalytics ED Dashboard integrated data from the ED information and billing systems. Volume and arrival pattern charts detailed patient trends by acuity, disposition, and arrival method by hour , day, and month. And physician performance metrics provided the opportunity to address variations in patient care and process efficiency.
 

The dashboard sent daily notifications to ED leadership stakeholders so they could see KPI progress and identify performance gaps. The dashboard became a ‘source of truth’ for the ED – supporting the PI initiatives and replacing manual reporting.
The Philips team provided exceptional clinical and operational expertise and became part of our Emergency Department team. They collaborated with our staff to implement process changes, create an analytics dashboard and develop training programs. Together, these initiatives have had a significant impact on our Quality Metrics performance and patient satisfaction scores with overall wait times."

Debbie Locklair, MEd, FACHE

Vice President and Regional Administrator, McLeod Health

Results


McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital was able to achieve the below as a result of the engagement*:

 

  • 87.5% reduction in arrival-to-triage, 12 to 1.5 minutes
  • 51.5% reduction in arrival-to-provider, 33 to 16 minutes
  • 65% reduction in left without being seen (LWBS) rates, 4% to 1.4%
Reduced arrival to triage
Reduced arrival to provider
Reduced arrival to provider
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
download icon download (.pdf) file
Download case study (PDF)

Meet our team

Steve Wuench

Steve Wuench

Solution Analytics Senior Manager
Steve brings expertise in data analytics, clinical operations, informatics, project management, and administration to help hospitals identify performance improvement opportunities. He helps utilize data to improve patient flow while reducing costs. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Beth Fuller

Beth Fuller, MS, RN, CEN, CCRN, CFRN

Consulting Manager
Beth brings 30+ years of emergency, ICU, and critical care transport leadership in academic medical centers and community hospitals. She has helped increase efficiency and reduce cost while improving patient satisfaction and employee engagement.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Lowell Hardin

Lowell Hardin, MSN, RN, NRP

Senior Consultant
Lowell brings 20+ years of emergency and trauma leadership experience, with expertise in performance improvement and staff and leadership development. His focus extends to pre-hospital relations to improve the experience and increase patient volumes.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Recent success

  • 84% ED arrival-to-triage improvement at Winchester Medical Center

    Customer story

    84% ED arrival-to-triage improvement at Winchester Medical Center

    Läs mer
  • Redesigned care management for population health

    Customer story

    Redesigned care management for population health

    Läs mer
More customer stories

Related practice area

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand