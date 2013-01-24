Startsida
Healthcare consulting

Acute unscheduled care in seven developed nations

Research paper from Philips

Philips has sponsored an in-depth assessment of acute unscheduled care, the demands on acute care providers, and use of the emergency department across 7 countries: Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
 

This research paper explores the similarities and differences in the factors leading to acute unscheduled care demands, care decision making, and care delivery in the emergency department and beyond.
 

We hope this paper will open dialogue between healthcare systems and providers as we believe there is much to be learned from each other about acute unscheduled care delivery and quality.
Download research paper (6.26MB)
Country comparison of acute unscheduled care

View infographic (336.0KB)

