People-centricity can bring higher productivity, more efficient processes and a better care experience for patients, family and staff. These are some of the tangible results we can help your healthcare facility achieve with Ambient Experience. Measured success from our 1500+ installations demonstrates that reducing patient stress can make it easier for them to cooperate and thereby decrease delays and retakes. This can all have a significant impact on your clinical, operational and financial challenges. 

 

Philips evidence-based research approach and people-centric design thinking help facilities uncover new opportunities to improve the patient, family and staff experience. Ambient Experience solutions can benefit many areas – from waiting areas and uptake rooms to procedure and recovery rooms and even entire departments. Our team uses room design guidelines, dynamic lighting, projection and sound to give patients greater control and positive distractions during their journey. In addition, we can provide recommendations for effective staff workflow and storage– all aimed at improving the experience for patients and health professionals alike.

  • White paper
    Realizing productivity gains in MRI

    Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI procedures

    Ambient experience
    White paper
  • Customer story
    Reducing patient stress to improve MR imaging

    Lahey Hospital outpatient center realized better patient experience with Ambient Experience In-bore Connect due to its breathold guidance and time duration features.

    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Net Promoter Score of 78 at children's hospital Cardiff

    The new pediatric radiology department at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales improved the patient and staff experience with Ambient Experience, resulting in high net promoter score

    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Article
    Establishing patient-centered care

    Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.

    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
    Article
More insights and customer stories

Discuss the opportunities in your hospital

 

Get in touch with one of our consultants to learn how our Ambient Experience solutions can improve your productivity and efficiency, while enhancing the patient and staff experience. After we've received your inquiry we will get back to you within two working days

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

Company details

Our team

Werner Satter

Werner Satter

General Manager Experience Solutions

Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

Patrick Lerou

Patrick Lerou

Director Business Development & Marketing EMEA

In his role Patrick and team provide strategic advice and implementable solutions to healthcare organizations that improve patient and staff experience. Working across EMEA has given him broad cultural knowledge and particular insight of patient and staff challenges. The common thread in his career for him is to put people on the front line at the center of decision making.

