Patient experience
in MR
Our MRI in-bore experience is specifically designed to enhance patient cooperation and workflow, and deliver an experience that elevates patient comfort.
In today’s competitive marketplace, patients often shop around for the facility they hope will provide the most attentive care. The MRI in-bore experience helps to deliver by marrying excellent image quality with an engaging environment.
From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most anxiety), through completion of the scan, this Philips solution can help patients to relax and hold still.
Three innovative elements, the visual experience, comforting guidance, and reduced noise have been combined to support patient satisfaction and compliance. If the MRI exam becomes easier for the patient, it can lead to workflow efficiencies for you.
∙ iPatient – With iPatient you control the workflow from patient setup, to planning the scan, to image processing
∙ dS SENSE – Experience exceptional speed performance² for superb image quality, reduced image distortion, and shorter breath hold/scan times
∙ Patient conforming coils – A posterior coil integrated right into the table is all you need for many of your routine exams
∙ 70 cm bore – The bigger bore accommodates a wide variety of patient types
¹ Compared to doing the same scan without ComforTone
² Internal bench test comparing dS SENSE to SENSE - Data on file