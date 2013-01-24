Philips Ventures is the early-stage innovation arm of Philips, collaborating with and investing in start-us and founders who are making an impact in healthcare around the world.

Philips Ventures has been in operation since 2016. In this time, our group of experienced innovation and investment professionals have made more than 10 direct digital health investments through our venture capital fund vehicle. We’ve executed over 20 business sponsored investments and collaborations between start-ups and Philips businesses resulting in new solutions across our product portfolio.

The team is based across the world in the hubs of Eindhoven, Amsterdam, Cambridge Massachusetts, Bangalore and Shanghai, and acts as the champion for start-ups within Philips.