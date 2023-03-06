Medical Device Integration
Philips Capsule can capture streaming clinical data from connected patient devices and deliver contextually rich device data for multiple uses.
Central Patient Monitoring Systems
Philips central patient monitoring systems and clinical workflow solutions provide essential functions such as continuous monitoring from low to high acuity, early warning scoring, mobility and data security.
Patient Monitoring
Explore the wide selection of Philips patient monitoring systems and solutions designed to improve patient care, drive clinical performance, and lower costs.
Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Clinical decision support with Philips can help you recognize subtle changes and enable you to take action early. Explore our clinical decision support systems.