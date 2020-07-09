Startsida
Philips – klicka här för att gå till startsidan

Söktermer

Oncology

Elevating cancer care.
Integrated oncology solutions. 

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Vad betyder det här?
Final CEE consent

Cancer incidence and related healthcare costs continue to grow while the complexity in cancer care is increasing.

number digit icon

Continuously expanding therapy options

number digit icon

Growing complexity in tumor characterization

number digit icon

Increasing diversity of medical specialties involved

number digit icon

New case expected to rise by about 70% over two decades2

number digit icon

Annual economic cost of cancer is estimated to be ~1 trillion $/€1

number digit icon

Growing amounts of disparate data across many different systems

As you work to deliver the best cancer care for your patients, wasted efforts wrangling complex systems and cumbersome workflows challenge clinical teams, unnecessarily. You need meaningful, data-driven insights in the pivotal moments when patient and the clinical specialist come together to empower critical decisions.
precision diagnosis treatment

Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis


The COVID-19 crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for us to reimagine healthcare in the way it should be.
Read Philips vision

Elevating cancer care

Together, we focus on the people at the center of cancer care, allowing you to deliver what your patients need when time is of the essence: seamlessly connecting data, technology, operations and clinical workflows into pivotal decisions. Combining smart diagnostic and imaging technologies with connected workflows that integrate patient data from disparate systems to put expert information at the clinician’s fingertips, we provide end-to-end solutions to help you expand the reach of personalized high-quality cancer care.
better health outcomes

Better health outcomes

improved patient

Improved patient experience

imporved staff

Improved staff experience

lower cost of care

Lower cost of care

Characterizing tumor and cancer subtype

The challenge


Cancer care is moving towards optimal, personalized treatment choices that are tailored to individual patients. All of the information from disciplines in cancer diagnostics and genomics come together to inform the decisions made by cancer specialists during the diagnostic phase. Digitization of healthcare enables all diagnostic data (from radiology, pathology and in-vitro diagnostic tests) becoming available in a digital form.


At Philips, we enable characterization and staging a patient’s disease confidently by reducing under- and over-staging.

How we can help

Bring Radiology and Urology together like never before
prostate solutions
See our prostate cancer solutions​
Innovative solutions for lung cancer screening programs​
lung solutions
See our suite of lung care solutions
Digital pathology workflows that support productivity and collaboration​
pathology image medical specialties
Learn about digital pathology​

Selecting the optimal therapy

The challenge


The number of treatment options is continuously increasing. New targeted drugs are available and new minimally invasive approaches to focused therapies are required. Diagnostics and treatment need to become more integrated.


We at Philips enable patient-specific care pathway selection, including available clinical trials, based on integrated patient diagnostic information with the goal to enhance patient care.

How we can help

Encompass the expertise of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through Oncology Pathways for high-quality, evidence-based treatment pathways
intellispace precision medicine
Learn about Oncology Pathways
Streamline Tumor Board preparation, enhance review and analysis and enable virtual collaboration
intellispace precision medicine
Explore our Tumor Board Solution
Keep pace with the rapid developments in genomics and turn molecular data into clinical insights​
medi genomics
See our Genomics solutions

Delivering therapy 

The challenge


With the increasing number of cancer patients, expanding therapy options and more medical specialties involved in complex patient cases, delivering therapy needs to be precise.


We at Philips provide tools to deliver therapy efficiently and effectively, reducing tumor recurrence while minimizing side effects to improve the staff and patient experience.

How we can help

Integrated radiotherapy solutions to  help improve patient care and accelerate time to treatment​
confident path to treatment
Discover our radiotherapy solutions
High precision diagnosis and minimally invasive therapy in one room​
lung suite
See our Lung suite​
Realize the benefits of MRI in the radiotherapy workflow​
ingenia ambition elition mr-rt
Learn about MR-only radiotherapy​

Assessing therapy response 

The challenge


To ensure the best possible outcome it is important to assess how the cancer is responding to the selected therapy. If not responding as expected then a plan adaption may be considered as part of a personalized therapy regimen to ensure optimal outcomes. 

 

We at Philips provide systems and tools that support enable a workflow that increases access to cancer care and drives down cost while also improving patient experience. We do this to reduce unnecessary patient burden and cost of ineffective therapies.

How we can help

Advanced visualization oncology tools that evaluate the stage and treatment response​
clinical area oncology
Explore multi modality tumor tracking
Low dose molecular and hybrid imaging solutions with clinical applications for monitoring therapy
advanced molecular imaging
Advanced molecular imaging
Comprehensive ultrasound solutions for breast, liver and prostate assessment and monitoring​
general imaging ultrasound
Oncology ultrasound solutions​
cardio hub main image 1920x700

Explore more oncology solutions

Discover more

Related solutions

number digit icon

Earlier and more accurate diagnosis and tissue assessment

number digit icon

Integrated solutions for better patient management and clinical decision making

number digit icon

Fast, more efficient and precise therapies

number digit icon

Earlier response assessment and care plan adjustment

1. World Economic Forum and the Harvard School of Public Health. The Global Economic Burden of Non-communicable Diseases. September 2011.

    http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Harvard_HE_GlobalEconomicBurdenNonCommunicableDiseases_2011.pdf

2. GloboCan/ International Agency for Research on Cancer. PR No 224. 3 February 2014.

    http://www.iarc.fr/en/media-centre/pr/2014/pdfs/pr224_E.pdf

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Vad betyder det här?
Final CEE consent

Related Articles
 

Interventional oncology: Making the difference with Philips Live Image Guidance

Bone metastases: Effective treatment with MR-HIFU

Bringing the promise of proton therapy to more patients

MR-Linac: Game-changing technology

New ways to treat uterine fibroids

Intra-operative MR: Verifying tumor resection during neurosurgery

Oncology Solutions

magnetic resonance

Magnetic Resonance

Learn more

computed tomography

Computed Tomography

Learn more

advanced molecular imaging

Advanced Molecular Imaging

Learn more

digital mammography

Digital Mammography

Learn more

ultrasound systems

Ultrasound Systems

Learn more

oncosuite product image

Interventional X-ray Systems

Learn more

pinnacle 3 treatment planning

Pinnacle Treatment Planning

Learn more

intellispace product image

IntelliSpace Portal / Workstation solutions

Learn more

pathology image

Digital Pathology

Learn more

pathology image

Integrated Healthcare Informatics

Learn more

pathology image

Precision Medicine / Oncology Informatics

Learn more

What's trending

@PhilipsHealth

Go to Twitter and join the conversation
  • How Philips is driving sustainability in healthcare

    How Philips is driving sustainability in healthcare

    Learn more
  • Philips and BioIntelliSense form strategic collaboration to enhance remote patient monitoring for at-risk patients from the hospital into the home

    Philips and BioIntelliSense form strategic collaboration to enhance remote patient monitoring for at-risk patients from the hospital into the home

    Learn more
  • Philips debuts AI-enabled, automated Radiology Workflow Suite at RSNA 2020

    Philips debuts AI-enabled, automated Radiology Workflow Suite at RSNA 2020

    Learn more
Read more articles

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand