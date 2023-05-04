Söktermer

Breakthrough 3D device visualization


Innovate your image-guided procedures with Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology and enable realtime 3D device visualization inside the body without fluoroscopy.

Exceptional guidance during surgery


Obtain sharp, detailed images quickly and easily with Zenition mobile C-arms, to support informed decisions during orthopedic, vascular and other surgical procedures in the OR.

The future of surgical procedures


With the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and ultra-high resolution 3D medical imaging the future of minimally invasive surgical procedures looks bright. Discover how Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Philips IGT and Interventional Radiologist, envisions the future of surgery.

Philips extends company’s  mobile C-arm portfolio with  Zenition 10


New cost-effective addition to Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm platform brings flat panel imaging and ease-of-use to routine surgery

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

