Radiology Smart Assistant

This AI¹-enabled solution helps improve acquisition accuracy for upright chest X-ray exams through continual quality analysis and feedback about position accuracy, given at the point of image acquisition. The continuous feedback provides X-ray technologists with consistent, immediate visual feedback for every PA chest radiograph and can help improving performance of well-educated X-ray technologists through positive reinforcement. Radiology Smart Assistant² seamlessly and intuitively integrates into existing workflow to improve efficiency for fast procedure time.
Smart device display with intuitive visual feedback on every exa
An intuitive touch user interface and visual feedback give instant guidance about three key factors, showing results achieved for every PA chest X-ray exam. The AI-enabled system indicates when acquisition was precise or when collimation, rotation or inhalation have deviated from clinical thresholds. Immediate feedback provides positive reinforcement to help promote continuous improvement of positioning accuracy.
Integrates into existing workflow
The system provides immediate feedback for every PA chest radiograph about positioning accuracy at the point of acquisition. It offers seamless workflow integration without change or interruption to the existing digital X-ray workflow.
Individual statistics for technologists
It’s information that technologists have always wanted, but that hasn’t been available until now: How many exams are positioned according to standards? Now technologists can gather comprehensive and objective insights.
Improved efficiency promotes faster procedure time. Being provided by individual acquisition statistics X-ray technologists can track their own statistics using the smart device so that they can very quickly see progress over time.
Comprehensive departmental overview
A department-level view with individual report generation provides administrators with valuable metrics to easily identify opportunities for improvement. Constant quality analysis can lead to staff efficiency. Furthermore, also technologists can get access to the dashboard and gather further useful insights in a personalized format.
Requirements and compatibility
To allow instant support the solution requires remote service connection during the installation and beyond.
As a departmental solution of the Philips installed base, one Radiology Smart Assistant engine can be connected to up to six modalities in total. Therefore, it is available as an option for new Philips premium X-ray systems, including DigitalDiagnost C90, ProxiDiagnost N90 and CombiDiagnost R90, or as a retrofit for existing Philips DR and DRF systems: Philips DigitalDiagnost Rel 3.1 and above, Philips ProxiDiagnost N90 Rel 1.0.x and above, Philips CombiDiagnost R90 Rel 1.0.x and above.
Specifikationer
Remote service
Secure Service Connection
VPN connection to Philips RSN or SSL tunnel through standard gateway
Security and Privacy
Programs
Windows Firewall,
Windows Defender
BitLocker (smart engine server only)
We embrace the following formal definition of AI (source: HLEG definition AI)
https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/artificial-intelligence/philips-ai-principles
Philips Radiology Smart Assistant is not a CE-marked or FDA cleared device. This product is only available for sale in selected markets, please check with your local sales representative.
