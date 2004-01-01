Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance

Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix, C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2.