Optional Storage Bin

for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify

An optional large capacity storage bin with post clamp assembly. The storage Basket Bin can be positioned in a variety of ways on the pole of both Advanced and Standard carts for Lumify. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Optional Storage bin for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.

Specifikationer

Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
