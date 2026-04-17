The Philips 989803204511 is a sampling line for short term use with intubated, adult/pediatric patients for emergency department, critical care or rapid response applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M1920A.
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We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.