Reusable, neonatal SpO₂ wrap sensor M1193A / 989803205881

Pulse oximetry supplies

The reusable Philips neonatal sensor wraps securely on the hand or foot of patients weighing 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8 lbs). Durable and comfortable, it is manufactured without latex.

For your smallest patients

Comfortable for neonates

The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Replaces product
  • 989803103241 (M1193A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Application Site
  • Hand, Foot
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
