NM NeuroQ Amyloid​

Assessing Amyloid plaque

Designed to help clinicians assess the presence or absence of Amyloid plaque in the brain. Provides quantitative analysis tools for Brain PET scans using Amyvid, NeuraCeq and Vizamyl agents.

  • NeuroQ is a trademark of Syntermed. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

