Linear probe can be used for Abdominal, Vascular, nerve, small parts, MSK and with biopsy guides.
Features
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Specifications
Specifications - Transducers
Transducers
L12-4 Linear Array Transducer
Technology
Broadband
Frequency range
12-4 MHz
Array Type
Linear
Number of elements
128
Modes
2D,
M-mode,
Steerable PWD,
Color Doppler,
Color Power Angio (CPA),
SonoCT,
Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
Advanced XRES,
Applications
Carotid, arterial, venous, thyroid, breast,
abdominal, MSK, and nerve applications
Supports Biopsy Kits
Yes
