Söktermer

X11-4t Transducer

xMATRIX TEE Transducer

Find similar products

Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.

Contact

Specifikationer

Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult and Pediatric TEE applications: patients >5kg / 11lbs
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes
  • 2D, advanced XRES, harmonic imaging, M-mode, color M-mode, color flow, PW Doppler, CW Doppler
  • Live xPlane imaging, xPlane PW, xPlane CW, xPlane Color, Live 3D Echo, Live 3D zoom
  • Triggered full volume and triggered 3D color volume
Biopsy Capable
  • No
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult and Pediatric TEE applications: patients >5kg / 11lbs
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes
  • 2D, advanced XRES, harmonic imaging, M-mode, color M-mode, color flow, PW Doppler, CW Doppler
  • Live xPlane imaging, xPlane PW, xPlane CW, xPlane Color, Live 3D Echo, Live 3D zoom
  • Triggered full volume and triggered 3D color volume
Biopsy Capable
  • No

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.