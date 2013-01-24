Startsida
Philips Respironics InnoSpire Compressor nebulizer system

InnoSpire Deluxe

Compressor nebulizer system

For use with aerosol medications, InnoSpire Deluxe incorporates built-in conveniences that encourage adherence to aerosol medication treatment plans. As part of the InnoSpire family of compressor nebulizer systems, Deluxe combines a durable compressor in a modern design that provides delivery of consistent aerosol medication treatments.

Specifikationer

Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Size
  • 380mm x 177mm x 110mm (13” D x 6.7” W x 4.3” H)
Weight
  • 2.0 kg (4.4 lbs)
Operating parameters
Operating parameters
Volume level
  • 58±3 dB
Thermal overload protector
  • Resettable thermal fuse; functioning temperature 130 °C
Maximum pressure
  • 268 kPA (35 psi)
Flow rate
  • 6 LPM @ 10 psi
Max flow rate
  • 10.78 LPM
Particle size distribution
  • 0.5 to 5 microns
Power
Power
Electricity supply
  • 120V/60Hz, 1.7 Amp

