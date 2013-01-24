A powerful compressor and a compact design combine to create a nebulizer system you and your patients will value. The InnoSpire Elegance from Philips Respironics, provides fast, efficient and reliable drug delivery to patients at home.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
* Performance characterization of the new SideStream Plus breath enhanced jet nebulizer.
** Data on file.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.