Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Category
Temperature
Product Type
Adapter Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.070 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
Philips single use temperature probes