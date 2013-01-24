Digital MicroDose Mammography

Diagnostic Scan helps discern fine details
An exclusive optional feature of MicroDose , Diagnostic Scan helps discern fine details in spot compression images. Diagnostic Scan uses higher dose on a spot compression area. Then, because of the system’s high resolution, electronic magnification can be used on the review station to make it easier to see fine details at a significantly lower dose than geometric magnification. In addition, Diagnostic scan does not require a magnification table on the patient support.