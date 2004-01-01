Nasal Alar FAST SpO₂ Sensor, Case of 20

The single patient use Nasal Alar FAST (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) SpO₂ Sensor* measures arterial oxygen saturation at the ala, which is an optimal measurement site for difficult-to-measure patients. It produces a strong, consistent signal, even in patients with poor perfusion¹. Designed for comfort and durability, the sensor is non-adhesive and can be used for up to seven days.

