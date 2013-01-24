Startsida
Capnography Extension

Features
Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Specifikationer

Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • <lt/>0.50 kg/1.1 lb
Dimensions
  • 200 x 97 x 90 mm/7.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–40° C/32–104° F
Storage Temperature Range
  • -20–60° C/-4–140° F
Operating Humidity Range
  • 15–95% RH non-condensing
Storage Humidity Range
  • 5–90% RH non-condensing
Operating Altitude Range
  • -500–3000 m/-1640–9842 ft
Storage Altitude Range
  • -500–4600 m/-1640–15091 ft
Ingress Protection
  • IP32 (when in the horizontal position)

