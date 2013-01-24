Startsida
X3/MX100 Dock

Features
The ergonomically designed docking interface allows for a clean installation, with a minimal footprint, fewer cables and less components to be mounted.

Specifikationer

Weight
  • <lt/>0.75 kg/1.61 lb
Dimensions
  • 190 x 112 x 100 mm/7.5 x 4.4 x 3.9 in
Dimensions, with cable management
  • 190 x 172 x 100 mm/7.5 x 6.8 x 3.9 in

