Standard-Flow ETCO2/AGENT Sample Line Clears

Respiration

These accessories are only compatible with Expression systems equipped with the Dual Anesthetic Agent option. For use with Agent-equipped systems only - Compatible with Standard-Flow Clear Water Trap (94012) only.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Precess, Precess Blue,
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 94012
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

