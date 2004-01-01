Söktermer

L12-3 ERGO Transducer

L12-3 ERGO Broadband linear array transducer

The Philips L12-3 ERGO transducer is designed to increase comfort while scanning, specifically for longer periods of use. It includes a new ergonomic form factor and is lighter than the L12-3. The changes made to the transducer include, increased texture on the handle, more pronounced ledge, flatter housing at the nose and ruler lines at the top. Learn more about the L12-3 ERGO broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifikationer

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 160
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 38 mm
Applications
  • Vascular (carotid, arterial, and venous), Intervention, Bowel, MSK and small parts, And superficial imaging applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
