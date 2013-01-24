Startsida
Long Chest Lead Set Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Long Chest Lead Set IEC, Diagnostic ECG cardiography shielded replacement

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Long chest shielded lead set for PageWriter Touch/Trim, consisting of 3 chest leads, 12 color marked rings, 3 brown rings, 3 banana post adapters, 1 lead separator, and instruction sheet. This product replaces M2254A.

Specifikationer

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 90 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC

