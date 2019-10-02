Söktermer

Long Limb Lead Set AAMI and IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Shielded long limb lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, AAMI and IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 long arm leads (54" (1.37m)), 2 long leg leads (56" (1.42m)), 13*2 colored rings and 5*2 colored clips for AAMI and IEC, 4 banana post adapters and instructions for use. No clips pre-assembled.

Specifikationer

ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 160 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

