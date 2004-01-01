Söktermer

Contains one reusable adjustable adult/neonatal grip and one legacy adjustable infant/pediatric grip. Designed for adult or neonatal patients. Compatible with the 9399A Sensor.

Unit of Measure
  • 2/box
Packaging
  • One reusable adjustable adult/neonatal grip and one legacy adjustable infant/pediatric grip
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Precess, Magnitude, 4500
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 9399A, 9399B
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.250 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

