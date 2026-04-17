Universal Clear Tab/Snap Adapter to Cardiograph Lead. Enables the connection from 3mm - 4mm post banana plug coming from the Cardiograph to tab & snap style electrodes. 1 bag = 10 adapters. Adapter can be sterilized by ethylene oxide - not steam sterilizable. Adapters are for use with Philips PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs 860315, 860310, and 860306.
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