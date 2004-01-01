Söktermer

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

For use with Quick Connect NIBP Cuffs. For use with Expression 865214, Precess 865323, Precess 3160 & Magnitude 3150M monitors.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Quick Connect NIBP Cuffs
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.410 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
