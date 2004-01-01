MR Fusion powers 2 devices simultaneously. Replacement power supply for the Invivo Magnitude, Precess, Precess "Blue", Expression. Requires the North American Power cord 989803168211 and the AC517A/B to function.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|DEHP-free
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|DEHP-free
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.