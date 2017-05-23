Söktermer

Microstream® Filterline®, CapnoLine® H 4m Infant

Capnography

Microstream® etCO2 Filterline®, CapnoLine® H, nasal, infant, 4m (25)

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.104 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 25 filterlines
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 4.0 m (13.1')
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/Infant
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Long Term
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

