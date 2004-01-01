Söktermer

The Genius 2 disposable temperature probe covers are designed for use with the Tympanic Temperature Probe 989803180831 on SureSigns VS3/VS4 and EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitors and the Tympanic Temperature module.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863071/T02, 863072/T02, 863283/T02, 866149, 863359
Product Category
  • Temperature accessories
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 6 bars of 16 covers per box. 22 boxes in total = 2112 covers per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
