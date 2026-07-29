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MR monitoring
NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Large Adult Long
NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Large Adult Long
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Large Adult Long
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
Circumference range 35.0 - 45.0 cm. For use with 989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose.
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Specifications
Product details
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Large Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
Expresssion MR200
Use with Philips Supplies
989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
CE Certified
Yes
Size
Extra Long
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Large Adult Long - Philips