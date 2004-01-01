Söktermer

LoFlo Sample Line, Pediatric Cannula Divided, Box of 100

CO2 (Carbon Dioxide)

For monitors configured without Anesthetic Agents option. Provides inlet for O2 delivery to patient.

Unit of Measure
  • 100/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression MR200
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

