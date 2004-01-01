Söktermer

Wide ECG 3.0 Cable AAMI

MR Patient Care

Formerly referred to as CV ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. For patients weighing more than 10 kg (22 lbs). Cable length: 37.55 in (95.38 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179041 Multiple Patch ECG electrodes.

Specifikationer

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Cable Length
  • 37.55 in (95.38 cm)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803179041
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.4 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

