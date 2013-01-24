Startsida
Philips – klicka här för att gå till startsidan

Söktermer

ST80i Tango Blood Pressure Monitor

ST80i Tango M2

Blood Pressure Monitor

Find similar products

An optional blood pressure monitor accessory for use with the Philips ST80i stress testing system.

Contact

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand