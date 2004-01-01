Söktermer

RD SET MP-12 Philips Dual Keyed Cable, 12 ft

Pulse oximetry supplies

Adapter cable for connecting Masimo RD SET sensors to select Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Masimo SET Module and Multi-Measurement Server.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Product Type
  • SpO₂ patient cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.2 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable/box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Compatible sensors
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo
Cable Length
  • 12 ft
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

