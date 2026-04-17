Product Category
IBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
CPJ840J5CPJ840J6, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M1006B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1312A, M3014A, M3016A, 863065, 863066, 863068, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M3015B, M3015A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Reusable Pressure Transducer
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.070 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
4 per bag
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
CPJ840J6