The Lumify L12-4 for iOS linear array transducer now allows easy connection to iOS devices with additional Lumify for iOS accessories pre-bundled and ready to use. The L12-4 transducer provides high resolution imaging for shallow applications: Soft Tissue, Vascular, Superficial, Musculoskeletal, and Lung. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing. Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify L12-4 Linear Array transducer in the specification table below.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
|Field of view
|
|Bandwidth
|
|Scan depth
|
|Applications
|
|Footprint
|
|Imaging features
|
|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
|
|Field of view
|
|Bandwidth
|
|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
|
|Field of view
|
|Bandwidth
|
|Scan depth
|
|Applications
|
|Footprint
|
|Imaging features
|
|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
|
Visa produkt
Visa produkt
The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to the iPhone or iPad case. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate. Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.
Visa produkt
A complete solution to configure your personal iOS device for Lumify use. Contains the Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS mounting plate, Lumify iOS flex cable, and Lumify iOS charging cable.
Visa produkt
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Select countrySverige (Svenska)
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.