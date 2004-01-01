Söktermer

Nyhet

X8-2t HCFUS9354

xMATRIX TEE Transducer

Find similar products

Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology. 8 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range that images in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector

Contact
Features
Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500
Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz
  • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
  • Number of elements: 2500
  • Frequency range: 8-2 MHz
See all features
Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500

Number of elements: 2500
Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Frequency range: 8-2 MHz

Specifikationer

Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 8 – 3 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult TEE
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable
  • No
Physical dimensions:
  • Tip: 1.5 cm x 3.5 cm W x L; Shaft: 1.0 cm x 100 cm W x L
Modes
  • 2D, Color, M-mode, contrast LVO, TDI, PW, CW, iRotate,
  • Live xPlane, Live xPlane Doppler, Live 3D, Live 3D zoom, Live 3D and MPR, triggered 3D.
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 8 – 3 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 8 – 3 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult TEE
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable
  • No
Physical dimensions:
  • Tip: 1.5 cm x 3.5 cm W x L; Shaft: 1.0 cm x 100 cm W x L
Modes
  • 2D, Color, M-mode, contrast LVO, TDI, PW, CW, iRotate,
  • Live xPlane, Live xPlane Doppler, Live 3D, Live 3D zoom, Live 3D and MPR, triggered 3D.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.