AngioSculpt Evo

Scoring balloon catheter

Philips Scoring Balloon Catheter – AngioSculpt Evo – is designed for exceptional performance in deliverability, crossability, and dilatation power with the power to safely dilate resistant lesions.¹ ²

Features
Superb deliverability¹ is achieved by a combination of changes: smaller tip for greater lesion entry, a hydrophilic coating to reduce friction and a laser-cut hypotube for more flexibility.

Superb deliverability¹ is achieved by a combination of changes: smaller tip for greater lesion entry, a hydrophilic coating to reduce friction and a laser-cut hypotube for more flexibility.

The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³

The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³

The AngioSculptEvo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for the treatment of a hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis.

  • Superb deliverability
  • Controlled power
  • Strong safety profile
Documentation

Specifikationer

AngioSculpt Evo
AngioSculpt Evo
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
  • 2.5 mm
  • 3 mm
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 6 mm
  • 10 mm
  • 15 mm
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 139 cm
Sheath size
  • 5F
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014 in
  • *Based on AngioSculpt PTCA clinical data, IFU
  • **Therapeutic portion (the balloon and scoring element) have not changed
  • 1. D051336 AngioSculpt Evo Marketing Claims Report.
  • 2. Costa JR, Mintz GS, Carlier SG, et al. Nonrandomized comparison of coronary stenting under intravascular ultrasound guidance of direct stenting without predilation versus conventional predilation with a semi-compliant balloon versus predilation with a new scoring balloon. Am J Cardiol. 2007;100:812-817.
  • 3. AngioSculpt Test Report SR-1571.A (2012)
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

