NIBP Air Hose Variation Group (4.92' )

Air Hose

Connects all sizes of Philips reusable and disposable adult and pediatric NIBP cuffs to the monitor. Use with adult and pediatric cuffs only. CANNOT BE USED with Neonatal Cuffs

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .090 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag = 1 tube
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips NIBP Cuffs
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

