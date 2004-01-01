Söktermer

Neonatal Soft Single-Patient - Size #2

Cuff

Circ: 4.3 - 8.0 cm, incorporates the new connector configuration, 40 cuffs per box.

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .660 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 40 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 2
Cuff Color
  • Light Blue
Bladder Width
  • 2.8 cm (1.1'')
Limb Circumference
  • 4.3 to 8.0 cm
Bladder Length
  • Cuff Length = 15.8 cm (6.2''). Bladder Length = 7.3 cm (2.9'').
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

