Philips M1941A extension cable is an 8-pin to 8-pin input connector. It is 2.0 m (6.56 ft) long is compatible with a wide variety of Philips products. It is not manufactured with natural rubber latex.

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.
A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

A faulty cable can impact your ability to get an accurate reading. Before we released the Philips M1141A adapter cable to the market, we tested it to make sure it could withstand the pulling and twisting of rigorous use.

Specifikationer

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .236 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1191B; M1192A; M1193A; M1194A; M1195A; M1196A; M1196S
