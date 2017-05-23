Söktermer

Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 3 m (9.8 ft)

Designed for use with Philips SpO₂ monitors and sensors, the M1943AL adapter cable is 3 m (9.8 ft) in length and features a D-sub connector. It adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets. It can be used with these sensors: M1131A, M1132A, M1133A, M1134A, M1140A, M1191T, M1192T, M1193T and M1196T.

Sensor adaptation

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Cable length supports versatile placement

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations

  • Sensor adaptation
  • Cable length supports versatile placement
Cable length supports versatile placement

Specifikationer

Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861290, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863277, 863278, 863279, 865350, 865351, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1131A; M1132A; M1133A; M1134A; M1191T; M1192T; M1193T; M1196T
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

